Home / Industry / Banking / RBI asks banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities

RBI asks banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities

File Photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
1 min read . 06:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Shaktikanta Das acknowledged the improved financial and operational resilience of the banking sector which impart strength to financial stability.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday held seperate meetings with heads of public sector banks and private ones via video conference.

The meetings were also attended by deputy governors M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

In his opening remarks, the RBI governor acknowledged the improved financial and operational resilience of the banking sector which impart strength to financial stability.

Das emphasised the need for banks to continue providing necessary support in the revival of economic activity. He also advised the banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities and take timely remedial measures to mitigate the risks and maintain the stability of not only the institutions themselves but also of the overall financial system.

Several other matters, including credit flows, especially to micro and small enterprises, were also discussed during the meetings.

As per the statement, discussions also took place on matters like 'outlook for stressed assets and measures for mitigation', 'pricing of risks', 'collection efficiencies' and 'engagement of banks with fin-tech entities".

Implementation of certain regulatory measures for ensuring consumer protection were also taken up in the meeting.

