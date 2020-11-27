RBI asks LVB to write off tier-2 bonds worth 318 cr

“Since Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act 1949 has been invoked and the scheme has been notified, the bank is deemed to be non-viable or approaching non-viability and accordingly the triggers for a write-down of Basel III Tier 2 bonds issued by the bank has been triggered," the bank said in its filing. As on 30 September, LVB has a negative net worth and it has been incurring losses continuously since the quarter ended 31 March 2018. The bank is also in breach of prompt corrective action (PCA) thresholds for all the indicators like capital, asset quality, profitability and leverage. According to PCA rules, if a bank is in breach of threshold level 3 of capital, then it is deemed fit for resolution through amalgamation, winding up, etc. The bank made several attempts to raise capital but failed to find any investors. As its liquidity was draining fast, RBI, with a view to protecting the interest of depositors, invoked the provisions of Section 45 of Banking Regulation Act. Last week, the regulator announced a merger of LVB with the wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Bank in India.