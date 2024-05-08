RBI asks non-banks to stick to loan cash payout limit
SummaryLenders are prohibited from handing out cash loans in excess of 20,000 rupees to customers. NBFCs have been flouting this rule, handing over large cash loans by asking customers to sign an 'indemnity' for accepting liability against income-tax actions
MUMBAI : India's central bank on Wednesday warned some non-bank lenders against disbursing cash loans in excess of the permissible limit of 20,000 rupees ($240), according to two sources and a letter seen by Reuters, a move that is likely to stop large cash payouts to those borrowing against gold.