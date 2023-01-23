RBI asks SBM Bank to stop LRS transactions till further notice1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:46 PM IST
The central bank has asked SBM Bank to stop Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) scheme with immediate effect
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday has directed the SBM Bank (India) Ltd to stop all Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) transactions with immediate effect till further notice.
