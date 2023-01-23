Home / Industry / Banking /  RBI asks SBM Bank to stop LRS transactions till further notice
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday has directed the SBM Bank (India) Ltd to stop all Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) transactions with immediate effect till further notice

"The Reserve Bank of India has today, in exercise of its powers under sections 35A and 36(1)(a) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed SBM Bank (India) Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, all transactions under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) till further orders. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank," said RBI in its release.

