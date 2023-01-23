Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  RBI asks SBM Bank to stop LRS transactions till further notice

RBI asks SBM Bank to stop LRS transactions till further notice

1 min read . 06:17 PM ISTLivemint
SBM Bank (India) Ltd is a step-down subsidiary of SBM Holdings Ltd, a listed entity promoted by the Government of Mauritius. Photo: Sameer Joshi/Mint

The central bank has asked SBM Bank to stop Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) scheme with immediate effect

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday has directed the SBM Bank (India) Ltd to stop all Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) transactions with immediate effect till further notice

"The Reserve Bank of India has today, in exercise of its powers under sections 35A and 36(1)(a) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed SBM Bank (India) Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, all transactions under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) till further orders. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank," said RBI in its release.

