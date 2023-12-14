RBI authorises Bandhan Bank to disburse pensions to railway employees. Details here
The Bank will soon be integrating with the Ministry of Railways to operationalise the pension disbursement process
Bandhan Bank has announced that it has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the disbursement of pensions through e-PPOs on behalf of the Ministry of Railways. Indian Railways is the largest employer in the country with an employee strength of nearly 12 lakhs. The Bank will soon be integrating with the Ministry of Railways to operationalise the pension disbursement process.