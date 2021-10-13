Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI authorises Karur Vysya Bank to collect direct taxes

RBI authorises Karur Vysya Bank to collect direct taxes

Premium
Karur Vysya Bank
1 min read . 08:53 AM IST Livemint

  • Karur Vysya Bank customers will be able to remit their Direct Taxes through any branch, Net Banking and DLite Mobile app of the bank

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karur Vysya Bank has announced that it has commenced the integration process with the Central Board of Direct Taxes to collect direct taxes on its behalf, following the approval it received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Karur Vysya Bank has announced that it has commenced the integration process with the Central Board of Direct Taxes to collect direct taxes on its behalf, following the approval it received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

"Reserve Bank of India has authorised Karur Vysya Bank to collect direct taxes on behalf of Central Board of Direct Taxes. Following the approval received, the bank has initiated the integration process with CBDT", the Tamil Nadu based-bank said in an exchange filing. 

"Reserve Bank of India has authorised Karur Vysya Bank to collect direct taxes on behalf of Central Board of Direct Taxes. Following the approval received, the bank has initiated the integration process with CBDT", the Tamil Nadu based-bank said in an exchange filing. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Once the integration process gets completed, the bank customers can remit the direct taxes through any branch or through net banking or mobile banking services (DLite Mobile application). 

"It has been the long standing requirement of our customers that they should be able to pay their direct taxes through our bank. We are happy that we will be in a position to offer this service to our customers", the bank's MD and CEO, B Ramesh Babu said. 

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank closed nearly 2% higher at 48 per share on the BSE on Tuesday.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

Premium

Promoters  may  bring $400  million into Vodafone Idea

Premium

Talace, the Tata company that has transport ambitions b ...

Premium

The real returns from your fixed deposit may surprise you

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!