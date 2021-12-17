Private sector lender RBL Bank today said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorised it to collect indirect taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The bank had recently been authorised to collect direct taxes on behalf of the CBDT. With this announcement, the bank can now collect both direct and indirect taxes.

"After technical integration, RBL Bank’s corporate and individual customers will be able to pay their indirect taxes through RBL Bank’s mobile banking or net banking platforms as well as through the branch banking network," RBL Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

RBL Bank is one of India’s leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialised services under five business verticals – corporate and institutional banking, commercial banking, branch and business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations.

It currently serves over 9.97 million customers through a network of 445 branches, 1,435 business correspondent branches (of which 271 banking outlets) and 386 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.

The RBL Bank stock closed at ₹179.40, down ₹7.80 or 4.17 per cent, on the NSE today.

