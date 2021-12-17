Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI authorises RBL Bank to collect indirect taxes

RBI authorises RBL Bank to collect indirect taxes

RBL Bank’s corporate and individual customers will now be able to pay indirect taxes through RBL Bank’s mobile banking or net banking platforms. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 07:56 PM IST Livemint

  • The private sector lender had recently been authorised to collect direct taxes on behalf of CBDT. Now it can now collect both direct and indirect taxes.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private sector lender RBL Bank today said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorised it to collect indirect taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The bank had recently been authorised to collect direct taxes on behalf of the CBDT. With this announcement, the bank can now collect both direct and indirect taxes.

"After technical integration, RBL Bank’s corporate and individual customers will be able to pay their indirect taxes through RBL Bank’s mobile banking or net banking platforms as well as through the branch banking network," RBL Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

RBL Bank is one of India’s leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialised services under five business verticals – corporate and institutional banking, commercial banking, branch and business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations. 

It currently serves over 9.97 million customers through a network of 445 branches, 1,435 business correspondent branches (of which 271 banking outlets) and 386 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.

The RBL Bank stock closed at 179.40, down 7.80 or 4.17 per cent, on the NSE today.

