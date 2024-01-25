Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI authorises Zomato Payments to operate as online payment aggregator: All you need to know

RBI authorises Zomato Payments to operate as online payment aggregator: All you need to know

PTI

Online food delivery firm Zomato on Thursday said its subsidiary Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd (ZPPL) has received authorisation from RBI to operate as an online payment aggregator

Zomato had disclosed on August 4, 2021 about the incorporation of ZPPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to carry out the business as a payment aggregator

Online food delivery firm Zomato on Thursday said its subsidiary Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd (ZPPL) has received authorisation from RBI to operate as an online payment aggregator.

The company had disclosed on August 4, 2021 about the incorporation of ZPPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to carry out the business as a payment aggregator and issuer of pre-paid payment instruments.

"We wish to inform that ZPPL has been granted certificate of authorisation dated January 24, 2024, from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an 'Online Payment Aggregator' in India with effect from January 24, 2024, as per the guidelines issued by the RBI," Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.