RBI’s dividend norms open door to bigger PSU bank payouts to govt
The new guidelines allow banks to distribute up to 75% of their net profit, subject to meeting certain prudential conditions, including sustained profitability, asset quality thresholds and capital adequacy measured through CET-1 ratios.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) move to allow banks to distribute up to 75% of their net profit as dividends, up from 45% earlier, marks a shift in how regulators balance capital conservation with shareholder returns by tying payouts more closely to a bank’s core equity. And, for the government, the majority owner of public sector banks (PSBs), this could mean a larger share of the sector’s recent profit boom flowing back into the exchequer.