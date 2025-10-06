Will RBI’s push for bank-funded acquisitions turn private credit's feast into famine?
Banks with their lower cost of funds will have the advantage of lower pricing, something that private credit funds cannot compete with, experts said, adding that the latter will also then have to look at what value proposition they offer clients.
Mumbai: A recent regulatory change proposing banks enter into acquisition financing could potentially disrupt the fast-growing private credit industry in pricing and deal-picking, and over the long term transform the way deals are structured, according to sector experts.