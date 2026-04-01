India’s central bank further tightened its forex curbs on Wednesday by targeting the rebooking of cancelled forex derivative contracts and tightening norms around related-party transactions.
RBI bans hedge rebooking, tightens related-party rules to curb rupee speculation
SummaryTogether, these measures aim to curb one-sided positioning in the rupee, which has been hitting successive record lows.
India’s central bank further tightened its forex curbs on Wednesday by targeting the rebooking of cancelled forex derivative contracts and tightening norms around related-party transactions.
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