RBI bars Amex, Diners Club from adding new customers

Through its circular on Storage of Payment System Data in April 2018, the central bank had directed all payment system providers to ensure that their entire data on payment systems is stored in a system only in India. They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report (SAR) within the timelines specified. RBI had asked payment service providers to comply with the regulations within six months and report compliance by 15 October 2018.

