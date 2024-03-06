Active Stocks
RBI bars exclusive tie-ups between card issuers and card networks

Shayan Ghosh

The regulator said it has found that some arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers

Card networks include American Express Banking Corp, Diners Club International Ltd, MasterCard Asia/ Pacific Pte Ltd, National Payments Corporation of India–Rupay, and Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd.Premium
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday restricted card issuers, such as banks, from entering into exclusive arrangements with card networks that forbid them from tapping rival networks. The directive comes eight months after the regulator first proposed it.

“The authorized card networks tie-up with banks and non-banks for issuance of credit cards. The choice of network for a card issued to a customer is decided by the card issuer and is linked to the arrangements that the card issuers have with card networks in terms of their bilateral agreements," said RBI.

The regulator said it has found that some arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers. Card networks include American Express Banking Corp, Diners Club International Ltd, MasterCard Asia/ Pacific Pte Ltd, National Payments Corporation of India–Rupay, and Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd.

It directed card issuers to provide an option to eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issue. For existing cardholders, this option may be provided at the time of the next renewal, said RBI. This particular direction to card issuers will be effective six months from Wednesday. However, this order will not be applicable to credit card issuers with up to 1 million outstanding cards.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shayan Ghosh
Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Published: 06 Mar 2024, 10:07 AM IST
