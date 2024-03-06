RBI bars exclusive tie-ups between card issuers and card networks
The regulator said it has found that some arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday restricted card issuers, such as banks, from entering into exclusive arrangements with card networks that forbid them from tapping rival networks. The directive comes eight months after the regulator first proposed it.