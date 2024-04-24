RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from adding new customers; Is your money in the bank safe?
Kotak Mahindra Bank has been directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cease onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards from immediate effect. The central bank has barred the private sector lender from new issuances due to deficiencies in the bank's IT system in 2022 and 2023.