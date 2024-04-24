Kotak Mahindra Bank has been directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cease onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards from immediate effect. The central bank has barred the private sector lender from new issuances due to deficiencies in the bank's IT system in 2022 and 2023.

However, the RBI restriction order raises doubts for the existing customers of the bank over the safety of money in their respective accounts and credit card functionalities. Even though Kotak Mahindra Bank cannot onboard new customers or issue fresh credit cards, but the bank's existing customers having accounts and other financial assets, need not worry over RBI's latest order.

Explaining the restrictions imposed on Kotak Mahindra Bank, the RBI has also said in its statement on Wednesday, ‘’The bank shall, however, continue to provide services to its existing customers, including its credit card customers.''

Also Read: RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from adding new customers via web, mobile app

RBI restriction order on Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBI said it found “serious deficiencies and non-compliances" in IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, data security and data leak prevention strategy, business continuity and disaster recovery rigour and drill.

In the absence of a robust IT infrastructure and IT Risk Management framework, the RBI said the bank's Core Banking System (CBS) and its online and digital banking channels have suffered frequent and significant outages in the last two years, the recent one being a service disruption on April 15, 2024, resulting in serious customer inconveniences.

"The bank is found to be materially deficient in building necessary operational resilience on account of its failure to build IT systems and controls commensurate with its growth," said the central bank.

The RBI said in its statement that for two consecutive years, Kotak Mahindra Bank was assessed to be deficient in its IT Risk and Information Security Governance, contrary to requirements under regulatory guidelines.

Also Read: How a recent RBI proposal on KYC has got payment aggregators on the backfoot

The restrictions imposed will be reviewed upon completion of a comprehensive external audit to be commissioned by the bank with the prior approval of RBI, and remediation of all deficiencies that may be pointed out in the external audit as well as the observations contained in the RBI inspections, to the satisfaction of the central bank.

Further, these restrictions are without prejudice to any other regulatory, supervisory or enforcement action that may be initiated against the bank by the Reserve Bank, said the the central bank in its statement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited is scheduled to announce the consolidated and standalone audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, on Saturday (May 4). On Wednesday, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank settled 1.64 per cent higher at ₹1,843.05 apiece on the BSE.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!