RBI bars payment firms from issuing new proprietary QR codes

MUMBAI : The Reserve bank of India on Thursday released norms to make QR codes interoperable to aid electronic payments. The RBI said that payment firms which use more than one QR code must shift to one or more interoperable QR codes by 31 March 2022.

Currently, there are only two interoperable QR codes in existence – the Unified Payments Interface and Bharat QR

The regulator also said that no proprietary QR codes will be launched by any payment system operator henceforth. Payment firms issue proprietary QR codes to merchants which can only accept digital payments from specific mobile applications.

Unique QR codes force a customer to maintain different apps if they have to make a purchase across different retailers since these merchants might use different proprietary QR codes depending on the payment system operator they tie up with. The new norms will remove the need to maintain different apps and allow the use of one QR code through which all payments can be made.

The regulator also added that it will continue with the consultative process to standardize and improve interoperable QR codes.

“The above measures are expected to reinforce the acceptance infrastructure, provide better user convenience due to interoperability and enhance system efficiency," said RBI

The new regulations are based on the recommendations by Deepak Phathak committee set up by RBI in December 2019. In June this year RBI released a report which had recommended that payment system providers should make these codes interoperable. The committee had also recommended that there should be multiple interoperable QR codes to drive the acceptance infrastructure.

“While closed loop systems make the customer experience more convenient, they also require customers to acquire and manage a payment app," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.