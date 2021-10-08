RBI begins gradual withdrawal of liquidity support

On the other hand, the MPC’s lowering of the 2021-22 average CPI (consumer price index) projection to 5.3% from 5.7% earlier came in as a surprise. Admittedly, CPI prints during July and August—which averaged below 5.5%, nearly one percentage point lower than in the previous two months—clearly offered a bit of near-term relief. However, given a large number of fresh uncertainties, including higher commodity prices (e.g., energy, food and metals), elevated energy prices at home and patches of unseasonal rains closer to the harvest season for the summer crop, risks on the inflation front in the near term are significant, multi-dimensional and largely beyond the direct influence of monetary policy. Thus, despite the lowering of the baseline inflation expectation, it is important to stay prepared for a wide fan chart for inflation in the coming months.