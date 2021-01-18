RBI board favours new stress-test formula

“Given that the impact of covid-related impairment has a large overlap (retail and SME portfolios) between banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), it would appear surprising that the underwriting between the two lenders is so divergent. We would have liked the discussion paper to have given more details on the quality of the moratorium book (sector-wise, duration of moratorium adopted by borrowers, or customer profile-based ratings/CIBIL score) or perhaps more insights into the retail/SME portfolio that is likely to go under stress due to covid," the Kotak report said.