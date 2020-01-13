RBI buys net $6.93 billion in currency market in November

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net $6.93 billion in the foreign exchange market in November, marginally below the $7.1 billion it had purchased in the previous month, the monthly bulletin showed.

The RBI bought $7.46 billion and sold $530 million in the market in November, it said in the bulletin which was released on Saturday.

The partially convertible rupee had moved in a wide range of 70.5275 to 72.2450 per dollar during the month. Foreign investors had bought a net $3.54 billion worth of equities and sold 319.48 million worth of bonds during the period.

In the forwards market, the RBI said it had a net outstanding sell position of $6.1 billion as of end-November, down from $7.47 billion at the end of the previous month.

The central bank did not buy or sell any currency in the futures market, the bulletin showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.