MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday called for establishing a resolution corporation to revive failed or stressed financial entities. Addressing the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, via video conference, Das said such an agency will ensure that a financial firm does not end up being liquidated, as depositors are more likely get a better value in the resolution of a bank as a going concern than in liquidation.

The resolution corporation was part of the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017, which was later withdrawn.

"For banks and other financial institutions, traditionally the approach has been to merge a failed bank with a larger bank. While that definitely protects the depositors’ interest , it also tends to pull down the balance sheet of the larger bank to which the failed bank is merged...We need legislative backing to have some kind of resolution corporation which has to deal with resolution and revival of stressed financial firms," Das said.

In the case of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), RBI is empowered under Section 227 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to take over administration of privately held such entities.

As a result, the central bank can appoint an administrator for the failed Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd.

Das added that even after the legally-backed resolution corporation is set up, RBI will have to remain vigilant and early warning signals and flag emerging risks. "Our primary focus is to identify vulnerabilities from a very incipient stage and then take corrective measures, impress upon the management, interact with the management, ask them to take corrective measures, replacement of key personnel, mobilisation of additional liquidity."

The governor also said the pandemic will result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of banks, and stressed on the need to raise capital by both banks and NBFCs.

“The economic impact of the pandemic - due to lock-down and anticipated post lock-down compression in economic growth - may result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of banks. A recapitalisation plan for PSBs and private banks (PVBs) has, therefore, become necessary. While the NBFC sector as a whole may still look resilient, the redemption pressure on NBFCs and mutual funds need close monitoring," he said.

As such the central bank, Das said, has advised all banks, NBFCs to assess the impact of covid-19 on their balance sheet, asset quality, liquidity, profitability and capital adequacy for the current fiscal.

"Based on the outcome of such stress testing, banks and non-banking financial companies have been advised to work out possible mitigating measures including capital planning, capital raising, and contingency liquidity planning, among others."

