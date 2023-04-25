RBI cancels Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank’s banking licence, allows to operate as NBFC2 min read 25 Apr 2023, 09:01 PM IST
The Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank will ensure to repay unpaid and unclaimed deposits of non-members held by it, whenever demanded, even after being notified as non-banking institution, the RBI said
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday directed Kerala-based Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank to function only as a non-banking institution.
