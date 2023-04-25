RBI cancels Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank’s banking licence, allows to operate as NBFC

A monetary penalty of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on Baran Nagrik Sahkari Bank, Baran, Rajasthan for contravention of certain norms. The bank was not in compliance with RBI directions prohibiting grant of loans/advances/any other financial accommodation to relatives of its directors and not reporting the same in OSS-6 return to RBI.

