RBI cancels banking license of Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank Buldhana

RBI cancels banking license of Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank Buldhana2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 09:27 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the license of the Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Buldhana, Maharashtra and asked the bank not to carry on any banking business, with effect from the close of business on July 5, 2023.
