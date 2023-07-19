RBI cancels banking license of United India Co-operative Bank Bijnor2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank has cancelled the license of United India Co-operative Bank Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh and asked the bank not to carry on any banking business, with effect from the close of business on July 19, 2023
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the license of United India Co-operative Bank Limited, Nagina, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh and asked the bank not to carry on any banking business, with effect from the close of business on July 19, 2023.
