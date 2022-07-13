RBI cancels Certificate of Registration of four NBFCs

The NBFCs whose Certificate of Registration has been cancelled include Kanva Shree Credit Private Limited (formerly known as MCI Leasing Private Limited), Williamson Magor & Co. Ltd, Galaxy Capital Finance Limited and SRS Finance Limited
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it has cancelled the Certificate of Registration of four non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
The NBFCs whose Certificate of Registration has been cancelled include Kanva Shree Credit Private Limited (formerly known as MCI Leasing Private Limited), Williamson Magor & Co. Ltd, Galaxy Capital Finance Limited and SRS Finance Limited.
"The Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has cancelled the Certificate of Registration of the following companies," the RBI said in a statement.
The RBI issued cancellation order for Kanva Shree Credit Private Limited (formerly known as MCI Leasing Private Limited) on June 8, 2022.
For the other three NBFCs the cancellation order was issued on June 29, 2022, the RBI said.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalty of ₹1,67,80,000/- (Rupees one crore sixty seven lakh eighty thousand only) on Ola Financial Services Private Limited (the entity) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Master Directions on PPIs dated August 27, 2021 (as updated from time to time) and the Master Direction – Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016 dated February 25, 2016 (as updated from time to time).
The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers.
It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements. Accordingly, notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.
After considering the entity’s response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.