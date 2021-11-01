The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said the Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) of Muthoot Finance Limited of owning and operating White Label ATMs has been cancelled as the company voluntarily surrendered it.

The central bank has also cancelled the CoAs of three Payment System Operators (PSOs). In a statement, it said following the cancellation of the CoA, Muthoot Finance Limited "cannot transact the business of setting up, owning and operating White Label ATMs".

The RBI said the reason for cancellation of CoA is "voluntary surrender" by the company. The CoA, which was issued in January 2014, was cancelled on September 30, 2020.

Three PSOs -- DigitSecure India Private Limited, Kedia Infotech Limited, and Oxigen Services (India) Private Limited -- too had voluntarily surrendered their CoAs.

Following the cancellation of the CoA, the three PSOs cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments.

However, customers or merchants having a valid claim, if any, on these companies as PSOs, can approach them for settlement of their claims within three years from the date of cancellation, the RBI said.

