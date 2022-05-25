RBI cancels five NBFC licenses linked to app-based lenders

Aided by cheap mobile data offered by telcos, Indian smartphone users became a lucrative target for digital lending platforms during the pandemic. However, covid-19 hit borrowers hard, disrupting their cashflows and attenuating their repaying capabilities. To be sure, most such lending apps ask for permission to access contacts on the phone when one installs them. Apart from it acting as a safety net in case of defaults, they also use those contacts to assess credit worthiness of borrowers, many of whom would not have a formal credit history.