RBI cancels licence of Kolhapur-based Shankarrao Pujari Nutan Nagari Sahakari Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Monday cancelled the licence of Kolhapur-based Shankarrao Pujari Nutan Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited, Ichalkaranji and asked the bank not to carry on any banking business, with effect from the close of business on December 4, 2023.
