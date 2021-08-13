Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based bank, 95% of depositors to get full amount. Details here

RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based bank, 95% of depositors to get full amount. Details here

Premium
The RBI said the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects and failed to comply with the requirements of various sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
2 min read . 09:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Consequently, the Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank of Maharashtra ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on August 13, 2021, the RBI said

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank of Maharashtra. Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on August 13, 2021, the RBI said in an official release.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank of Maharashtra. Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on August 13, 2021, the RBI said in an official release.

The central bank further said, "The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank."

The central bank further said, "The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

95% of the depositors will receive full amounts of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), according to the data submitted by the bank.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of 5 lakh from the DICGC subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961, the RBI said.

The RBI has cancelled the licence of the bank as:

- The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. As such, it does not comply with the provisions of section 11(1) and section 22 (3) (d) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

- The bank has failed to comply with the requirements of section 22(3) (a), 22 (3) (b), 22(3)(c), 22(3) (d) and 22(3)(e) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949;

- The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors;

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Jabs uneven in India’s most populous districts

Premium

Tata looks to raise $1 billion for EV unit at $7 billio ...

Premium

Top Intel chip executive joins Tata firm as director

Premium

What went wrong with the launch of Isro’s earth watchin ...

- The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full; and

- Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

“Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd., Panvel (District - Raigad), Maharashtra is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits as defined in Section 5(b) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect," the RBI statement added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!