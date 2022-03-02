RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based bank. Here's why

RBI said in a statement, “Today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), vide order dated March 02, 2022, has cancelled the licence of Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank Ltd, Shirala, Dist. Sangli, Maharashtra. Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on March 02, 2022. The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank."