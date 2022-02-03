RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based Independence Co-operative Bank

As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99% of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC. As on January 27, 2022, DICGC has disbursed ₹2.36 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act,1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank.

