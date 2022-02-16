The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank and consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on 16 February.

The commissioner for cooperation and registrar of cooperative societies, Maharashtra has been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

The Reserve Bank said it cancelled the licence as the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects

"As such, it does not comply with the provisions of section 11(1) and section 22 (3) (d) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The bank has failed to comply with the requirements of section 22(3) (a), 22 (3) (b), 22(3)(c), 22(3) (d) and 22(3)(e) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," RBI said in a statement

The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors and with its present financial position, it would be unable to pay its present depositors in full, RBI further said.

The regulator added Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits with immediate effect.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99% of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC.

As on January 27, 2022, DICGC has sanctioned ₹39.95 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act, 1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank.

