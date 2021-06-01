RBI cancels licence of Pune-based cooperative bank. Details here

RBI has cancelled the licence of Pune-based cooperative bank as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank, Pune as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. "Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on May 31, 2021. The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank," RBI said in its release.

1) The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. As such, it does not comply with the provisions of section 11(1) and section 22 (3) (d) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,

2) The bank has failed to comply with the requirements of section 22(3) (a), 22 (3) (b), 22(3)(c), 22(3) (d) and 22(3)(e) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

3) The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors.

4) The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full.

5) The public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5 lakh from the DICGC.

