RBI cancels licence of West Bengal's United Co-operative Bank

As per the data submitted by the bank, all the depositors will receive full amount of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount in respect of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5,00,000/- (Rupees Five lakh only) from the DICGC subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961.