RBI cancels March 31 bank holiday: PSUs, private banks to stay open for fiscal-end closures
The Reserve Bank of India has
directed all agency banks—those handling government transactions—to remain
open on March 31, 2025 (Monday), despite it being a holiday in many states.
Banks were supposed to be closed on March 31 in almost all states except
Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).