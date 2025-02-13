Hello User
RBI cancels March 31 bank holiday: PSUs, private banks to stay open for fiscal-end closures

RBI cancels March 31 bank holiday: PSUs, private banks to stay open for fiscal-end closures

Nikita Prasad

  • RBI cancels March 31 bank holiday: PSUs, private banks to stay open for fiscal-end closures

The Reserve Bank of India has

directed all agency banks—those handling government transactions—to remain

open on March 31, 2025 (Monday), despite it being a holiday in many states.

Banks were supposed to be closed on March 31 in almost all states except

Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
