RBI cancels registration of PC Financial Services on KYC violations

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported on 9 February that a competent authority of FEMA has confirmed seizure of ₹288 crore worth funds of a Chinese-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) that lent instant loans through mobile apps and later allegedly harassed borrowers by misusing their personal data. It said that an order has been issued by the commissioner of customs, Chennai on February 4 confirming the full seizure of the funds in the action taken against “Chinese-owned P C Financial Services NBFC", citing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) statement.

