RBI cautions investors, says ‘deepfake videos’ of Governor Shaktikanta Das circulating on social media

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warns investors about deepfake videos of Governor Shaktikanta Das circulating on social media. These fake videos claim to launch or promote some RBI-backed investment schemes, which is a trap for investors looking to put aside some money. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published19 Nov 2024, 03:24 PM IST
RBI cautioned the public to be aware and refrain from engaging with such deepfake videos circulating on social media.
RBI cautioned the public to be aware and refrain from engaging with such deepfake videos circulating on social media. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a circular on Tuesday, November 19, warning investors to look out for deepfake videos of Governor Shaktikanta Das circulating on social media platforms which claim to launch some RBI-backed investment schemes. 

Also Read | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das likely to get historic term extension

The deepfake video is trying to promote the launch of or support some RBI-backed investment schemes. They are attempting to provide people with investment advice and get them to invest their money in these investment options using technology tools known as deepfake videos.

“It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that fake videos of the Governor are being circulated in social media that claim launch of or support to some investment schemes by the RBI. These videos attempt to advise people to invest their money in such schemes, through use of technological tools,” said the central bank in an official statement on Tuesday.

What are deepfake videos?

Deepfakes are generally photos, videos or even audio which are edited or generated through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to replicate real or non-existent people. The word deepfake originated from deep learning to create and disseminate fake pictures, videos, or audio on social media platforms. 

Also Read | The collateral damage in RBI’s crackdown on loan frenzy, KYC

People can use this type of technology to mask a person's face and use artificial intelligence platforms to generate a mapped face of someone else's face on another person's body, and so on. After the expansion of AI intelligence, it has become difficult to identify the difference between a deepfake and a real video, as AI has become more efficient and accurate at visual representation.

RBI Clarification

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India clarified that no official from the central bank is involved in such activities, marking these videos circulating on social media as fake. 

Also Read | What are the consumer protection laws that apply to credit cards?

“RBI clarifies that its officials are not involved in or support any such activities and these videos are fake. RBI does not give any such financial investment advice,” said the central bank. 

RBI also cautioned the public to be aware and refrain from engaging with such posts. This is to prevent investors from falling prey to such deepfake videos circulated over social media, as per the official circular issued on November 19.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryBankingRBI cautions investors, says ‘deepfake videos’ of Governor Shaktikanta Das circulating on social media

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    123.05
    03:25 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.55 (6.54%)

    UPL share price

    547.10
    03:25 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.6 (1.98%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.65
    03:25 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-1.17%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.30
    03:25 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.2 (0.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    206.40
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    6.2 (3.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    753.35
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.05 (2.18%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    658.65
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.15 (1.41%)

    Coforge share price

    8,094.15
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    86.15 (1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,640.50
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -106.3 (-6.09%)

    Thermax share price

    4,612.95
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -255 (-5.24%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,188.00
    03:20 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -49.7 (-4.02%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,406.50
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -50.5 (-3.47%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,751.25
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    137.05 (8.49%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    429.30
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    32.95 (8.31%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,546.85
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    731.15 (8.29%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    693.35
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    47.2 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.