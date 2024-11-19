The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warns investors about deepfake videos of Governor Shaktikanta Das circulating on social media. These fake videos claim to launch or promote some RBI-backed investment schemes, which is a trap for investors looking to put aside some money.

"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that fake videos of the Governor are being circulated in social media that claim launch of or support to some investment schemes by the RBI. These videos attempt to advise people to invest their money in such schemes, through use of technological tools," said the central bank in an official statement on Tuesday.

What are deepfake videos? Deepfakes are generally photos, videos or even audio which are edited or generated through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to replicate real or non-existent people. The word deepfake originated from deep learning to create and disseminate fake pictures, videos, or audio on social media platforms.

People can use this type of technology to mask a person's face and use artificial intelligence platforms to generate a mapped face of someone else's face on another person's body, and so on. After the expansion of AI intelligence, it has become difficult to identify the difference between a deepfake and a real video, as AI has become more efficient and accurate at visual representation.

RBI Clarification On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India clarified that no official from the central bank is involved in such activities, marking these videos circulating on social media as fake.

“RBI clarifies that its officials are not involved in or support any such activities and these videos are fake. RBI does not give any such financial investment advice," said the central bank.