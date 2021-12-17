RBI board discusses crypto, central bank digital currency

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently told the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal to recognize Bitcoin as a currency, PTI reported on 29 November. In a separate reply, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the government has received a proposal from RBI in October to amend to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and enhance the scope of the definition of ‘bank note’ to include currency in digital form.