RBI charts plan for digital rupee pilot

The central bank said that it is deliberating on the various aspects of technological choices available, which includes suitability of Tech Architecture (DLT - distributed ledger technology/ Centralized/ Hybrid; Open Source/Proprietary), security of the Token Creation Process and Central Bank Node, standards and protocols to be followed by each stakeholder, robust preventive counterfeiting tech choices (Robustness of Verifier technology), security considerations; especially in offline transactions and smart contract features and its use cases in CBDC in both wholesale and retail segments.