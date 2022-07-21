RBI has no data on bank loans to govt entities3 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 12:06 AM IST
RBI seems to have found cases where banks have to lend to infra projects of states without assessment of future revenues
MUMBAI : Despite reprimanding banks for flouting norms while lending to government entities, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not have data on the extent of such violations, a Right To Information (RTI) query has revealed.