Mint Explainer | RBI tightens rules on bank M&A loans: What it means for corporate buyouts
Subhana Shaikh 5 min read 25 Oct 2025, 02:41 pm IST
The RBI's draft guidelines cap leverage, funding share, and eligibility for acquisition financing, reshaping how banks can participate in India’s booming M&A market.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a new framework to regulate how banks fund mergers and acquisitions (M&As), bringing acquisition financing under stricter prudential norms. The draft circular, released on 24 October, aims to prevent excessive risk-taking in large corporate buyouts and ensure that banks maintain adequate capital buffers while lending for such deals.
