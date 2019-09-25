RBI clarifies on rumours about bank closures

Mumbai: Scotching rumours of central bank shutting down nine scheduled banks, Reserve Bank of India spokesperson Yogesh Dayal on Wednesday termed the reports “false".

“Reports appearing in some sections of social media about RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false," Dayal posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

According to reports in social media, nine banks, including eight state-owned lenders, will be permanently closed. The banks alluded to in the reports were Corporation Bank, UCO bank, IDBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Andhra Bank, India Overseas bank, Central bank of India, Dena Bank and United Bank.

Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar called the reports “mischievous rumours. "No question of closing any PSB which are articles of faith. Rather government is strengthening PSBs with reforms and infusion of capital to better serve its customers," Kumar said in a tweet.

The rumours follow the RBI's move to cap withdrawals from the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank at ₹1000 per account for six months, spreading panic among depositors. The bank has also been banned from giving out fresh loans and taking deposits.

RBI on Tuesday clarified that this move does not tantamount to cancellation of banking licence.