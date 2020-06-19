RBI committee on ATMs mooted charging customers for withdrawals above 5,000

ATM interchange is the charge paid by the bank that issues the card to the bank where it is used to withdraw cash. While the card-issuing bank is called the issuer, the latter is called an acquirer. This charge is divided between the acquirer and the company maintaining the ATM, which is why banks discourage customers from using other banks’ ATMs. This fee has been a bone of contention between banks and ATM deployment companies, with the latter seeking a hike in the fees to ₹18 per transaction from ₹15 at present.