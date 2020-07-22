RBI committee recommends multiple interoperable QR codes

The committee also said that the government and RBI should allow a controlled interchange instead of zero Merchant Discount Rate on QR code, UPI and RuPay Debit card transactions, as well as give tax incentives to merchants who accept payments through electronic mode. MDR is the margin earned by digital payments service providers on each transaction. Whenever a customer makes a transaction at a point-of-sale ('PoS'), the merchant pays a fee to the payment gateway on every such transaction for transferring the money to the merchant's account. Currently, the government has removed the MDR on businesses with annual turnover of more than ₹50 crore to promote digital payments across the country.