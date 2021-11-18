RBI committee suggests reining in digital loan apps

By constituting the committee, RBI had indicated its intent to look into the practices followed by the lending apps, even those that do not have a regulated entity like a non-bank financier linked to it. The covid-19 pandemic pushed people to the brink, forcing them to opt for quick loans at the click of a button from lending apps. However, when borrowers were unable to repay these loans, along with a back-breaking interest rate, these companies resorted to coercive recovery tactics.