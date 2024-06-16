RBI completes special audit of IIFL Finance to address concerns identified in gold loan portfolio

  • The RBI imposed supervisory restrictions on the non-banking financial company (NBFC) on March 4, 2024 that followed an earlier inspection of the IIFL's financial position conducted on March 31, 2023.

Written By Nikita Prasad
First Published04:38 PM IST
RBI appointed-auditor completes audit of IIFL Finance; Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
RBI appointed-auditor completes audit of IIFL Finance; Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

IIFL Finance Ltd announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has concluded its special audit of the company, which was initiated in response to significant concerns identified in its gold loan portfolio, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. 

The RBI imposed supervisory restrictions on the non-banking financial company (NBFC) on March 4, 2024 that followed an earlier inspection of the IIFL's financial position conducted on March 31, 2023.

Also Read: RBI to conduct special audit of IIFL Finance, JM Financial for regulatory breaches; tenders floated to appoint auditors

The central bank's initial inspection revealed several irregularities in IIFL's gold loan operations, according to the report. Some of these included cash disbursals and collections exceeding statutory limits, non-compliance with the standard auction process, lack of transparency in customer charges, deviations in assaying and certifying gold purity and weight, and breaches in the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeIndustryBankingRBI completes special audit of IIFL Finance to address concerns identified in gold loan portfolio

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,303.00-503.00
    Chennai
    73,663.00-143.00
    Delhi
    74,166.00431.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L3.02
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue