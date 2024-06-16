RBI completes special audit of IIFL Finance to address concerns identified in gold loan portfolio

IIFL Finance Ltd announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has concluded its special audit of the company, which was initiated in response to significant concerns identified in its gold loan portfolio, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

The RBI imposed supervisory restrictions on the non-banking financial company (NBFC) on March 4, 2024 that followed an earlier inspection of the IIFL's financial position conducted on March 31, 2023.