RBI constantly trying to be innovative to aid recovery: Shaktikanta Das

Earlier this month, the RBI took a host of regulatory steps to boost liquidity and credit flow to specific sectors. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Monday that the door was not closed on more stimulus measures. Earlier this month, the finance ministry allowed government staff to spend their holiday travel allowance for purchase of goods in a bid to boost consumption. The central government has also started the work for the next union budget and is examining the needs of different sectors as well as the pace of economic recovery. RBI has projected a 9.5% contraction for this fiscal, recovering from the sharp 24% contraction seen in the June quarter.